I have 3 ringneck dove hens for sale — 2014 and 2015 ADA banded. One is normal — $15. The other two are a tangerine pied and a whiteback tangerine — $20 each.

Located in Jersey City, NJ — No shipping.

The one on the left is a pied (2015). The one on the right is a white back tangerine (2014). The normal in the middle is 2015 banded. All three are hens and have never been paired up. For a few years now, I’ve raised more females than males.

The white back is visible in the image above.