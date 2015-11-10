Java Rice Birds breeding in a walk-in flight

The mailing address is:

Anthony Olszewski

Supreme Birds

297 Griffith St.

Jersey City, NJ 07307

info@supremebirds.com

Supreme Birds is eager to hear from breeders of american parakeets, canaries, cockatiels, finches and lovebirds. We are also very interested in contacting manufacturers of pet products seeking representation in the United States, particularly the New York City metro area. Please email info@supremebirds.com

Supreme Birds is run by Anthony Olszewski. Mr. Olszewski has published many articles on cage birds in avicultural journals in the United States, Great Britain and other countries. He authored a chapter on avian genetics for a veterinary text book and worked as an editor at a magazine produced by TFH, the world’s largest publisher of pet books. Anthony Olszewski also has written for major tropical fish journals about Lake Malawi African Cichlids and Discus. He managed a retail pet shop and ran a wholesale bird seed business.

Anthony Olszewski offers consulting services for the maintenance, breeding, and research of cage birds (particularly budgerigars, canaries, and zebra finches) to manufacturers, educational institutions and government.