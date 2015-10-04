Handbook of Avian Hybrids of the World

EUGENE M. McCARTHY

Handbook of Avian Hybrids of the World attempts to list all avian crosses reported in the scientific literature and/or on the Internet (the vast majority of the documentation is of the former type). Quite a few personal communications are also

included. It is the broadest survey of its kind to date, listing not only crosses occurring under natural conditions, but also those obtained in captivity. No general reference on this subject has been published in English since 1958 (A. P. Gray’s Bird Hybrids). Since that time, interest in avian hybridization has been steadily rising, especially with regard to the fields of taxonomy, conservation, and evolutionary biology. In recent years, reports of hybrids have been far more frequent than in the past (Randler 1998). The increase is probably due to a large rise in the number of field observers, better optical equipment, and an enhanced awareness of the existence of avian hybrids. Unusual hybrids are now often prominently featured in birding magazines and are puzzled over by birders in chat rooms on the Internet.