

Gripping the upper perch, in positions assumed in display, are the BELGIAN FANCY (left), with head and neck extended at a sharp angle from the body, and the SCOTCH FANCY, with a smoothly arched exhibition posture. A “mop” of large, flat feathers adorns the crown of the CRESTED CANARY (lower left). Unusually long, wavy, and recurved plumage gives the FRILLED CANARY (lower right) the appearance of having been stroked the wrong way. Dandy of the English canaries, the YORKSHIRE (right center) should be slim, long, and straight as a soldier.

By Alexander Wetmore

Originally appeared in the December 1938 issue of the National Geographic Magazine

The Yorkshire canary, said to be a comparatively modern variety, has a long, slender body and small head. It is bred in various colors, one of the common ones being clear yellow. Males may be nearly seven inches in length (Color Plate II).