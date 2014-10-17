Gripping the upper perch, in positions assumed in display, are the BELGIAN FANCY (left), with head and neck extended at a sharp angle from the body, and the SCOTCH FANCY, with a smoothly arched exhibition posture. A “mop” of large, flat feathers adorns the crown of the CRESTED CANARY (lower left). Unusually long, wavy, and recurved plumage gives the FRILLED CANARY (lower right) the appearance of having been stroked the wrong way. Dandy of the English canaries, the YORKSHIRE (right center) should be slim, long, and straight as a soldier.
By Alexander Wetmore
Originally appeared in the December 1938 issue of the National Geographic Magazine
This Web version COPYRIGHT 2004
The Yorkshire canary, said to be a comparatively modern variety, has a long, slender body and small head. It is bred in various colors, one of the common ones being clear yellow. Males may be nearly seven inches in length (Color Plate II).
2 thoughts on “Yorkshire Canary”
I found the above article about Canaries to be interesting, I like to know if someone can tell me about my young canary I got this year in February he is a great singer it would seem like clock work from 7:30 in the morning to 5:30 p.m. early evening. I give him variety of Canary seeds and also variety of vegetables some lettuce also a wedge of apple every other day and also shaved carrots. since around June he stopped singing and this is when he began to drop his feathers and you continue to drop his feathers until early September his color is lighter than the orange it was earlier I give him vitamins in his water in addition to a variety of mixed seafood canary seeds for multi and the dark red seeds which supposed to keep his plumage Orange to and with red seed mix should come in even darker orange. but instead he appears to be even later than when I got him and Colour. he remains active in his cage and have several Toys in the air and a swing is not inspired to sing even when I play youtube videos of Canaries singing. does anyone have info as to if and when will he start to sing again and what caused him to stop singing? thank you.
“…
EVERY DAY the birds must get a high protein food. Most breeders use chopped hard-boiled chicken egg, a special “nestling” food, or a mixture of the two. During the breeding and moulting seasons, the Canaries should get as much of this as they will eat. At other times, a half-teaspoon per bird (a treat cup full), per bird, per day will do. The hard-boiled egg spoils quickly. Care must be taken in warm weather. Any fruit, vegetable, or green that is used for human consumption, with the exception of avocado, can be offered to Canaries. Canned corn is an especially loved and nutritious item.
…”
See the Canary FAQ for more information:
Also, do make sure that your bird’s light schedule is the same as dawn to dusk in your location.
The Canary FAQ also has a section on color feeding.
